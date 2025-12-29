Qaiser extends support to artists for reviving cultural activities

PESHAWAR: Asad Qaiser, the former speaker of National Assembly and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has said that he will try his level best to ask provincial government to facilitate artists in reviving cultural activities in the militancy-plagued province.

Addressing a function as chief guest in Nishtar Hall here on Sunday, he said that artists were the backbone of country’s identity and their selfless contributions should be duly acknowledged. “I will try my level best to bring it into the notice of provincial government’s relevant quarters to re-launch monthly stipend for artists and performers,” he pledged.

Mr Qaiser said that provincial government was aware of the issues of artists and always wanted to create space for them to play due role for revival of literary and cultural activities.

The well-attended function titled ‘Sham-i-Ghazal’ was arranged under the auspices of Artists Action Foundation (AAF) in collaboration with Culture and Tourism Authority. Artists of radio, stage, film and TV; rights activists; and music buffs attended the event in droves.

Sham-i-Ghazal attracts visitors in droves

Opening the show, Jamshed Ali Khan, the chairman of AAF, said that the main objective of his organisation was to work for the welfare of artists and public at large. He said that KP artists and performers had suffered a lot during the last several decades.

“Artists Action Foundation stands for support and space, not for money so that it could contribute to the society. Our organisation has proved its worth during floods and earthquakes,” he said.

He stated that AAF wanted all artists’ bodies to get united on one platform and form a committee for organising artists to serve people with official support in a free space.

Dr Niaz Ali, senior TV artist and president of AAF, said that KP artists were rich in talent and should be provided with opportunities to contribute to the society. He added that KP performers and folk artists were losing space, not the talent and relevant authorities were required to help them reclaim the space.

Popular social influencer Afsar Afghan said that artists were not just performers but also served as reformers to impact people’s lives for a substantive social change in community. He said that unfortunately owing to militancy, noted artists and folk singers left the country while others quit the profession for good.

Later, more that 12 folk singers performed and received thunderous applause from the jam-packed hall. Wisal Khayal, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Akbar Ali, Laila Swati, Zaman Zaheer and a dew others sang popular Pashto and Urdu numbers.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025