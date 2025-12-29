E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Swabi youth among 117 drowned off Libyan coast

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SWABI: A 19-year-old youngster Mahaz Khan who was orphan drowned along with 116 other migrants when their boat sank off the Libyan coast a few days back, said his family members here on Sunday.

The youngster belonged to a far-flung Allahdher village (Tehsil Chota Lahor), a small area situated at the boundary of the Indus River.

Sohaib Khan, maternal uncle of the deceased, in an exclusive chat narrated that as they got information that the incident had occurred, the phone of the deceased was coming off when they repeatedly contacted him.

Earlier, before departure he had told them that he would soon leave for Italy via river in a boat.

“Due to no response from him, both fear and pressure were building up but they were not able to confirm,” he said while narrating the situation faced by

them at home, especially the condition of his mother.

“It was confirmed three days back by the agent that Mahaz had drowned,” he said.

“The total number of the migrants on the ill-fated boat was 117. All of them drowned and only one of them was saved alive by the Libyan forces who narrated the entire story about the tragic incident,” he said while quoting the agent.

He mentioned that they had paid Rs4.2 million to the main agent for arranging their trip to Italy. However, they later discovered that several underground agents were involved, passing Mahaz and other migrants from one to another, eventually placing them on a boat off the Libyan coast.

“It is unlikely that the agent will return even a small chunk of money,” he said.

He said: “We committed a blunder. My advice to all people is that they should not send their children abroad through such channels as they might become victim like Mahaz.”

The people who had gathered for offering fateha at the Hujra (common guest house) at Allahdher unanimously demanded of the government to take action against the agents who always deceived youngsters just to pocket huge amount of money from them.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025

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