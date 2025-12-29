Two more hospitals to be notified as teaching facilities for TMC

PESHAWAR: The health department has started the process of affiliating two more hospitals and transferring civil servants from medical teaching institutions to Timergara Medical College (TMC) in Lower Dir to make it operational, according to official sources.

TMC was announced 10 years ago but it remained non-operational owing to shortage of faculty and required number of hospital beds as per requirement of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the regulator of medical education in the country.

Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi has issued instructions to health department to notify Category C Hospital Samarbagh and Category D Hospital Lal Qila as teaching hospitals for TMC to raise the number of beds to 530, more than 500 beds, the criteria set by PMDC.

TMC has presently 430-bed district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Timergara as its teaching facility. After the notification of two more hospitals as its teaching healthcare facilities, the strength of beds will surpass the criteria.

CM has also ordered appointment of 50 faculty members to Timergara Medical College

The chief minister has also directed health department to announce appointment of about 50 faculty members, interviews for which had already taken place. Officials said that there were 90 per cent chances that they would induct first batch of 50 students in the long-awaited medical college.

As per directives of the chief minister, the department is also weighing options to transfer out civil servants from medical teaching institutions (MTIs) where they have no chances of promotions and want to join duty at another place where they can get promotion as per their length of servicers, experience and qualification.

Officials said that most of the civil servants working in MTIs would opt for posting to the new medical college because they would not only get promotions there but would also get handsome incentives announced by government.

They said that Rs374 million had been set aside for giving incentives to faculty so that experienced people could join the new medical college. “A professor will get Rs400,000, associate professor will get Rs3,50,000 and assistant professor Rs300,000 incentives per month in addition to their own salaries that will attract them,” they added.

They said that government was serious to make the college functional because it had been paying Rs200 million to about 200 staffers recruited in 2015-16 but they sat idle as the college remained non-functional. They said that the college had been inaugurated by PTI founder Imran Khan and incumbent chief minister was determined to make it operational as soon as possible.

Officials said that government was also working to fill gaps on structural, regulatory and operational sides and commence academic activities in the college.

They said that in pursuance of chief minister’s directions, high level meeting had taken place wherein the issues like non-existence of administrative block and PMDC-eligible faculty, particularly in clinical disciplines and housing, fast-track work was started to attach more hospitals for teaching purposes, procure equipment, establish skills laboratory, forensic museum and hostels and ensure transportation for which release of Rs20.5 million was ordered.

“Growing public criticism due to recurring expenditure without visible academic output has also been a source of embarrassment for government and PTI lawmakers from the area,” officials in health department said.

To fulfil minimum PMDC’s requirements, the college administration was ordered to arrange faculty hostel, interim girls’ hostel using vacant MNCH building and additional facilities, they said. They added that chief minister also instructed development of faculty housing on 342-kanal of land.

Officials said that construction of administrative block in the college would be included in next year’s Annual Development Programme along with construction of four-storey admin/academic block at DHQ that included offices and auditorium.

“The chief minister has ordered health minister to spearhead the matter and report to him the periodic review of progress,” they said.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025