E-Paper | July 12, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Israeli ‘solution’

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PARIS: Israeli Defence Minister Shimon Peres has proposed a form of federal government for Israel’s occupied territories as a solution to the Palestinian problem. In an article written by him for the evening newspaper France-Soire and published today [Dec 27], Mr Peres said Israel should start talks with Palestinian leaders on the west bank of the Jordan and the Gaza strip, but not with the Palestine Liberation Organisation. “We cannot enter into relations with the representatives of an organisation whose aim is still the liquidation of the Jewish state”, Mr Peres wrote. However, Israel should offer constructive solutions by starting talks with local Palestinian leaders in the occupied territories and giving increased local autonomy, he said.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Washington,] Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said … that the world community had acted with contemptible irresponsibility during the recent session of the UN General Assembly. “We saw in the recent session of the [UNGA], the world community in all its complexities, aspirations for progress, its disputes, and, in many respects, its contemptible irresponsibility”, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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