E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Serving the masses?

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THE chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was recently photographed sitting outside Adiala Jail before ending an overnight sit-in against what he said was refusal of a meeting with his leader, who has been spending time in jail for corruption.

While the chief minister was showing loyalty to his leader, the people of KP have also been waiting; waiting for the chief minister to deliver.

The situation of the province is dire and getting worse by the day. Inflation is rising, children are joining the labour force instead of going to schools, and smuggling is rampant without any check. The menace of terrorism is too well-known to be mentioned.

It is the chief minister’s right to hold protest and meet his leader. But should he not prioritise working for the betterment of his people rather than proving his political loyalties and grabbing media attention? Staging political protests should surely be secondary to the larger cause of serving the people; the electorate.

Kulsoom Israr
Peshawar

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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