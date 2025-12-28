E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Bar elections

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WHY do most candidates spend Rs10-20 million and six months of their valuable time to win Bar Council elections when they could create more immediate and tangible welfare for their colleagues by spending that exact money directly on them?

We all see the hard work and immense investment involved in a major campaign for the Bar Council elections. A strong candidate typically invests a huge amount of money into it — millions of rupees on tea parties, lunches and dinners, and millions more on printing and advertising.

On top of it, they spend months away from their own law practice, putting all their energy into the campaign. If the only reason for this huge effort is the welfare of lawyers or the betterment of the Bar, it seems like there might be a simpler, more direct path.

The same millions could be used for direct aid, scholarships, libraries, counselling, or work stations for struggling/young lawyers. This would bring greater and faster benefits to the entire lawyers’ community. It would also likely make that person incredibly popular and beloved anyway.

So, if direct welfare is not the primary goal, what is the proportional, logical and practical reason that justifies this massive investment of time and money? What is the ultimate, non-monetary return on investment?

What is the unique benefit that can only be achieved, or a cause that can only be served by winning the election, and which cannot be accomplished by a generous, service-minded lawyer on the outside?

Seeing it from a layman’s perspective, why would a person who seeks to serve the lawyers and work for the betterment of the Bar first spend millions of rupees to get into that position rather than doing it first-hand when he is already capable of doing so?

I genuinely seek logical and respectful answers to understand the full picture behind this significant commitment.

Adil Niaz Baloch
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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