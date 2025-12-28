When silence says more than words

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Allegations of new cover-up over Epstein files’ (Dec 22). When the names of powerful people appear in a case as disturbing as the Epstein scandal, silence often says more than denial. The real issue is not only who committed crimes, but why those close to power are so often protected.

The renewed attention on the Epstein files has again brought public focus to the connections of powerful individuals. While no direct criminal charges have been proven against specific figures, past associations and attempts to distance oneself from the scandal raise serious questions.

Leaders are not judged by courts alone. People also judge them by how they respond when serious accusations come to light. This is what happens globally. When abuse and exploitation are involved, especially of vulnerable people, the response should be open and clear.

Instead, we see a familiar pattern. Supporters quickly defend their leaders, critics use the issue for political attacks, and authorities release information slowly and in abrupt parts. In this confusion, justice is delayed and the victims are forgotten. Crimes of such nature and scale should be handled with care and honesty, not turned into political drama.

If leaders truly stand for the people, they must face uncomfortable facts. Denial and silence only strengthen the belief that power protects itself.

Crimes, like those linked to Epstein, should be exposed fully, no matter who is involved. When leaders fail to take a clear moral stand, they show weakness. As such, societies that accept this behaviour actually risk normalising grave injustice.

Tabia Khalil

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025