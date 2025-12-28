E-Paper | July 12, 2026

When silence says more than words

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Allegations of new cover-up over Epstein files’ (Dec 22). When the names of powerful people appear in a case as disturbing as the Epstein scandal, silence often says more than denial. The real issue is not only who committed crimes, but why those close to power are so often protected.

The renewed attention on the Epstein files has again brought public focus to the connections of powerful individuals. While no direct criminal charges have been proven against specific figures, past associations and attempts to distance oneself from the scandal raise serious questions.

Leaders are not judged by courts alone. People also judge them by how they respond when serious accusations come to light. This is what happens globally. When abuse and exploitation are involved, especially of vulnerable people, the response should be open and clear.

Instead, we see a familiar pattern. Supporters quickly defend their leaders, critics use the issue for political attacks, and authorities release information slowly and in abrupt parts. In this confusion, justice is delayed and the victims are forgotten. Crimes of such nature and scale should be handled with care and honesty, not turned into political drama.

If leaders truly stand for the people, they must face uncomfortable facts. Denial and silence only strengthen the belief that power protects itself.

Crimes, like those linked to Epstein, should be exposed fully, no matter who is involved. When leaders fail to take a clear moral stand, they show weakness. As such, societies that accept this behaviour actually risk normalising grave injustice.

Tabia Khalil
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe