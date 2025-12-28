Young offenders

THE recent traffic police crackdown in Lahore must be lauded. The action was long overdue. Protests staged by a large number of parents, who illegally allowed their children/wards to flout traffic laws, reflects poorly on our civic sense and responsibilities.

Orderly traffic has a direct reflection on the character of a society, which in our case offers a poor impression to visitors, especially those arriving from foreign lands.

In essence, the responsibility of traffic law violations for younger offenders, who actually commit most of the violations, rests solely on those who allow such gross negligence.

In all cases of road traffic accidents (RTAs) involving underage drivers, the parents must also be equally charged. The lawmakers would do a great service by enacting laws towards this critical end.

Aleem M. Ahmad

Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025