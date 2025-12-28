E-Paper | July 12, 2026

UGLY AREA

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UGLY AREA: Islamabad is considered among attractive capitals around the world, with paved roads and lush greenery providing a soothing view to the visitors. However, the Hostel City area in Islamabad paints an ugly picture. There is a lack of effective sewerage system, and water inundates the link roads and streets. The area residents find themselves struggling in the absence of any mechanism in place to drain the water properly. Unfortunately, we cease to learn a lesson from the planners of the Indus Valley Civilisation who continued to enjoy a dynamic sewerage system.

Rehman Shakir
Gilgit

DAMAGED ROADS: Large potholes, broken surfaces and uneven patches have become a routine sight in Gujar Khan. During rainfall, these damaged roads turn into muddy pools, making it extremely difficult for people. Traffic congestion has increased sharply, especially in busy market areas. The poor condition of roads not only wastes valuable time, but also causes frequent accidents, vehicular damage and mental stress. Weak drainage along the roads leads to water accumulation, further damaging the surface and creating unhygienic conditions. The local administration should set things right.

Wania Amir
Gujar Khan

UNENDING WATER WOES: Pakistan, once known for its rivers and fertile land, is now among the most water-stressed regions. Farmers in many areas face unpredictable water supplies, falling groundwater levels, and inefficient irrigation systems. As a result, crop yields are declining, and farming is becoming increasingly expensive, putting rural livelihoods under a growing strain. What is needed is not another set of announcements, but a clear and workable water management plan. Better conservation practices, regulation of groundwater use, and mass awareness must be treated as priorities rather than after-

thoughts. Institutions responsible for water distribution must also be held accountable for inefficiency and wastage.

Ummehani Mohammad
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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