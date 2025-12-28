Most Urdu novelists choose reality over fantasy, moot told

KARACHI: A pre-lunch session on the third day (Saturday) of the 18th annual International Urdu Conference organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan had an enlightening discussion on the Urdu novel.

M. Khalid Fayyaz said very few fantasy novels have been written in Urdu. One of the reasons, according to him, is that Urdu novelists are largely focused on the material aspects of life.

Syed Kashif Raza shed light on the art of Shaukat Siddiqui and M. Khalid Akhtar. He said the marked feature of both writers was that the setting of locale that they come up with in their stories. For example, in Akhtar’s works the reader could get a vivid picture of Karachi’s localities such as Saddar and Chakiwara. Another thing that he mentioned about the novelist is his understated humour, which is hard to otherwise find in Urdu novelists.

Akhtar Raza Salimi said women in the subcontinent had begun to read novels before men, and women novelists have walked shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

Dr Pirzada Qasim stresses need for better education system at a session on third day of Urdu Conference

M. Asim Butt talked about Aziz Ahmed and Khadija Mastoor. He said Ahmed was the first one to write about the urban culture keeping the changes that took place all over the world in the first half of the 20th century. Mastoor, he pointed out, was able to bring out onto a stage the behavioural patterns that characters adopted in relation to the partition of the subcontinent.

Hafeez Khan read a paper on Quratulain Hyder and Abdullah Husain. He said both enabled Urdu literature to become comparable to world literature.

Nasir Abbas Nayyar spoke on Mumtaz Mufti and Bano Qudsia. He said Mufti laid the foundation for biographical fiction in Urdu. With regard to Qudsia, he touched on the controversial aspects of her novel Raja Gidh.

The programme was moderated by Iqbal Khursheed.

An inspiring conversation between distinguished poet Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and poetess Ambareen Hasib Amber grabbed the attention of a decent number of lovers of Urdu literature.

In response to a question about his dreams, Dr Siddiqui said the thing that worries him the most is that we haven’t been able to develop an education system for our generations to come the way it should been developed.

“This is a big concern. It is a different debate as to how our basic education system works or how education is being imparted at universities, etc. All over the world, in the past, it was deemed necessary to spend four per cent of the GDP on education. And we spent 1.5 per cent. We kept on moving ahead, and now it’s 2.5, whereas internationally it’s now six per cent. It used to be said that education should be available to all, and for free. It is important to move in that direction and make new pathways for our new generation.”

After the chitchat, Dr Siddiqui recited his poetry which was very well received by the audience. One of the verses was:

Lamhon ke ta’aqub mein guzar jaengi sadiyan

Yun waqt to mil jaey ga, mulhat na miley gi

[Chasing moments will waste centuries

It will get us time, but there’ll be no respite]

The session was followed by Senator Faisal Subzwari’s conversation with poet Iftikhar Arif, which was equally well-received.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025