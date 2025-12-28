E-Paper | July 12, 2026

90 midshipmen, 34 cadets graduate from PNA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Cadets march during the commissioning parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy.—INP
Cadets march during the commissioning parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy.—INP
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KARACHI: Around 90 midshipmen and 34 Short Service Commission (SSC) cadets passed out at the commissioning parade of 124th Midshipmen and 32nd Short Service Commission Course at the Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), in Karachi, on Saturday.

The Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, was the chief guest. Upon arrival, he was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The chief guest, himself an alumnus of the Pakistan Naval Academy, expressed pride in reviewing the commissioning parade at his alma mater and lauded the professional competence of the Pakistan Navy as a key regional force.

He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s longstanding tradition of imparting high-quality training to cadets from friendly countries, with cadets from Bahrain, Iraq, the Republic of Djibouti, Sri Lanka and Türkiye featuring in the parade.

The chief guest also reaffirmed the enduring bonds, shared values and commitment to mutual progress between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners. Midshipman Muhammad Uzair Abbas was declared the winner of the coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance whereas Midshipman Shahab Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk. Officer Cadet Umar Mukhtar from Pakistan and Officer Cadet Aldhahabi Fahad Husam Fareed from Iraq won the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals and Officer Cadet Syed Saad Shahid from the SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal.

The Proficiency Banner was claimed by the Quarterdeck Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by military officers, dignitaries and the parents of the cadets.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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