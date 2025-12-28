E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Man jailed for 12 years in drug trafficking case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Sentencing a man to 12 years in prison for possessing 1,100 grams of charas, a sessions judge expressed concern over the increase in the drug menace in District Malir.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) Liaquat Ali Khoso found Muhammad Arsalan guilty after recording his fresh statement before the court on the direction of the Sindh High Court and awarded him 12 years of imprisonment for possessing 1100 grams of Charas.

“During recording of statement of accused for second time, there is no remorse by accused. The object of CNS Act, 1997 is to deter the drug trafficking, possession, use and manufacturing, hence the sentence policy is such like cases is severe and hard,” the judge stated in the verdict.

He added: “The drug menace is highly increasing in District Malir, hence accused does not deserve the leniency in awarding the punishment so that deterrence may be created in the society for improvement in the young masses and early age accused. Mere first offender is no ground for lesser punishment. The huge quantity of 1100 grams charas is also one of the main factors for not considering leniency.”

The court also imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on the convict with the direction that on failure, he would serve additional imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, during patrolling in January 2024, the police stopped the convict on suspicion and, after searching him, recovered a plastic shopper containing charas wrapped in yellow insulation tape. As per the digital scale, the recovered charas weighed 1,100 grams.

“The accused was found in possession of recovered drugs and promptly brought at PS, after arrest, recovery and sealing of the property at spot, and lodged such FIR. The magnitude of the offence is not a normal crime, hence minor contradictions and technicalities would not be considered to be grounds for acquittal of accused,” the court noted.

It added that during the trial, the defence did not challenge the chemical report of the recovered drug and also did not oppose or contradict prosecution witnesses regarding time, manner, place and recovery from the convicted person or tampering with the case property.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe