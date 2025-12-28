E-Paper | July 12, 2026

140 volunteers complete training at SIUT

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) held a certificate distribution ceremony on Saturday for 140 volunteer students who successfully completed a week-long, 30-hour community service programme at the institute.

During the programme, students were introduced to the realities of healthcare services and were encouraged to develop compassion for underprivileged patients.

They attended interactive lectures delivered by SIUT experts on important topics such as kidney function, kidney failure and dialysis, infection control and personal hygiene, robotic surgery, urology, organ donation, liver diseases, gastroenterology, paediatric cardiology and heart diseases, patient safety, quality assurance and the responsible use of media.

The participants also attended sessions at the Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture and the institute’s digital library, and visited different departments of the institute, including transplant services, dialysis units, robotic surgery, nursing, radiology, radiotherapy and medical social welfare.

“Through direct interaction with patients, doctors and paramedical staff, they gained a better understanding of patient care and teamwork. The students also visited the Maryam Bashir Dawood Children’s Hospital to observe paediatric healthcare services,” a press release said.

The main purpose of the programme is to develop a sense of community service, empathy and social responsibility among students studying at matriculation, intermediate and O/A Levels, it adds.

The programme was started in 2006 and is held during summer and winter vacations. Over the years, it has received an encouraging response from students. To date, around 7,500 students have completed the programme.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe