140 volunteers complete training at SIUT

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) held a certificate distribution ceremony on Saturday for 140 volunteer students who successfully completed a week-long, 30-hour community service programme at the institute.

During the programme, students were introduced to the realities of healthcare services and were encouraged to develop compassion for underprivileged patients.

They attended interactive lectures delivered by SIUT experts on important topics such as kidney function, kidney failure and dialysis, infection control and personal hygiene, robotic surgery, urology, organ donation, liver diseases, gastroenterology, paediatric cardiology and heart diseases, patient safety, quality assurance and the responsible use of media.

The participants also attended sessions at the Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture and the institute’s digital library, and visited different departments of the institute, including transplant services, dialysis units, robotic surgery, nursing, radiology, radiotherapy and medical social welfare.

“Through direct interaction with patients, doctors and paramedical staff, they gained a better understanding of patient care and teamwork. The students also visited the Maryam Bashir Dawood Children’s Hospital to observe paediatric healthcare services,” a press release said.

The main purpose of the programme is to develop a sense of community service, empathy and social responsibility among students studying at matriculation, intermediate and O/A Levels, it adds.

The programme was started in 2006 and is held during summer and winter vacations. Over the years, it has received an encouraging response from students. To date, around 7,500 students have completed the programme.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025