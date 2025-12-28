KE dismantles illegal power network in SITE amid resistance

KARACHI: Despite mob violence and the threat of a direct gun attack, K-Electric (KE) conducted a massive crackdown on electricity theft in Karachi’s SITE area, where a loadshedding-exempt industrial feeder was being used to steal over 10 million units of power annually through illegal infrastructure, which was dismantled during the operation.

A KE spokesperson said in a statement: “A mob gathered to prevent our enforcement teams from removing the illegal electricity network. A miscreant also brandished a weapon during the drive, but the presence of law enforcement officials prevented any untoward incident.”

“KE remains committed to eliminating power theft, dismantling illegal networks, protecting its infrastructure and ensuring a safe, stable and reliable electricity supply across its service area. The utility will continue action against all elements involved in electricity theft and infrastructure damage,” the official added.

During the operation, KE’s governance teams, along with local law enforcement, found a network of overhead and underground cables connected to the high-tension (HT) network. KE’s teams removed the infrastructure, which would otherwise have posed significant safety risks.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025