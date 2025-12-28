Encroachment case against school fixed for Jan 5

HYDERABAD: The hearing of a private school’s case pertaining to encroachment of government land has been adjourned to Jan 5 by the Additional District Judge-VII of Hyderabad.

On Dec 5, the District and Sessions Judge of Hyderabad had stayed operation of a lower court’s order which had recalled its status quo directive in the encroachment case against the Strong Base High School, which faces demolition under the Nov 2024 orders of the Anti-Encroachment Tribunal.

The school exists on the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) land, leased out to the District Red Crescent Society in 1960s. The Society had subleased it to the school. The matter first landed in the Sindh High Court and then before the Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, which passed its order on Nov 21, 2024, calling for removal of encroachment from the public property.

The district judge had issued a stay order while fixing it for Dec 22 for hearing. However, the matter was, later, transferred by the district judge to the Additional District Judge-VII The hearing was adjourned as the presiding judge was on leave.

According to Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi and Roshan Azeem Mallah, the counsel for respondents in case, said that Senior Civil Judge-VI on Dec 4 had recalled his stay order, passed in favour of plaintiff, Sakina Aijaz, the principal of the Strong Base High School.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025