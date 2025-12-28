E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Man arrested after his dog attacks boy

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KASUR: Pattoki police on Saturday arrested a watchman of a private housing society after one of the dogs he was keeping attacked a three-year-old boy, causing serious injuries to his neck.

The dog injured Muhammad Rizwan (3) when he was playing outside his house at the Insaf Housing Scheme on Friday.

Police lodged a case under Section 289 of PPC (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and Section 141 of Police Order 2002 (negligent conduct with respect of dogs) against the guard, Qayyum, on the complaint of Muhammad Iftikhar, secretary Union Council 80, Chak 35 in Pattoki. But the FIR was lodged a day after the incident took place on Friday after the news of incident went viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the suspect was keeping many pet dogs.

Police arrested Qayyum and were looking into the matter whether the responsiblity of keeping dog could be fixed on a poor watchman, who was financially unable to keep several dogs.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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