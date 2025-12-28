Over 200 illegal structures razed

NAROWAL: More than 200 illegal structures were razed during the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in old Sabzi Mandi on Capital Road, Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali personally inspected the ongoing operation and issued necessary instructions and directed that the action will continue until the complete removal of encroachments.

On this occasion, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo, the secretary market committee, representatives of the market committee and other officers were also present. Heavy machinery is being used to remove the encroachments.

Talking to the media, DC Saba Asghar Ali said the Sabzi Mandi was shifted to Eminabad Road seven years ago, and therefore no business or buying and selling activities are allowed at this location. She said the operation against encroachments is being carried out with a view to utilising the site for public welfare.

The DC further said that a comprehensive plan is being prepared for the area under which a food street, green area, and model shops on the pattern of Sahulat Bazaar will be established. She informed that an important meeting in this regard will be held on Monday, and early implementation of the project will be ensured to provide better facilities to the citizens.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025