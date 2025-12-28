E-Paper | July 12, 2026

MS, health CEO relieved from duties

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the removal of acting medical superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kot Momin, and the Chief Executive Officer (Health) of Sargodha district from their present positions over alleged negligence.

According to official orders issued by the Pun jab Health Secretary, CEO Health Sargodha Dr Sara and acting medical superintendent of Kot Momin THQ Dr Fahad Shaheen are relieved of their responsibilities with immediate effect. Both have been directed to report to the Health and Population departments.

The action follows a late-night inspection of the THQ hospital by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Shoaib Mirza, who acted on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. During the visit, only one doctor was present on duty while the remaining staff (supposed to be on duty) were absent.

Due to the absence of doctors, a maternity patient was forced to wait for more than half an hour despite being in pain.

Taking serious notice of the situation, the provincial government ordered disciplinary action on the basis of the inspection report submitted by the special assistant to the CM.

A formal notification has been issued by the Health and Population departments.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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