LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of man accused of ‘unnatural acts’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has confirmed the pre-arrest bail of a man accused by his wife of committing unnatural acts, citing a lack of medical evidence and the possibility of ‘mala fide’ arising from a domestic dispute.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem issued a verdict allowing a petition of Awn Muhammad booked under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), following an FIR registered on Aug 17, 2025, with City Police Station of Wazirabad .

The complainant, the petitioner’s wife, alleged that they married in April 2025. She alleged that a few months later, the petitioner allegedly coerced her into unnatural acts without her consent and repeated the offence. She further alleged that the petitioner had filmed ‘objectionable pictures and videos’ to blackmail her into silence.

In the detailed judgment, the judge noted discrepancies that weakened the prosecution’s case.

Judge says medico-legal, DNA test results both were negative

Justice Nadeem observed that the complainant’s medico-legal report and DNA results were both negative, directly contradicting the allegations of carnal intercourse. He noted that the alleged incidents occurred in June 2025 yet the FIR was not lodged until August.

The judge suggested this delay indicated the report was registered after due deliberation and consultation.

He observed that the case likely stemmed from domestic disputes rather than criminal intent.

“The element of mala fide was floating on the surface of the record,” the judge maintained.

The judge referred to Islamic Shariah, citing Hadiths, which strictly prohibit such acts.

However, he maintained that legal relief was intended to protect the innocent persons from irreparable humiliation in case of insufficient evidence. He observed, “The benefit of doubt can be extended to the accused even while deciding pre-arrest bail application.”

Justice Nadeem said merits for grant of bail before and after arrest were altogether different but in the recent case laws of Supreme Court had held that while deciding pre-arrest bail even the merits of the case could be touched upon.

The judge noted that the investigation to the extent of the petitioner was complete and there was no allegation that he misused the concession of interim pre-capture bail already granted to him.

The judge confirmed the interim pre-arrest bail previously granted to the petitioner, subject to furnishing fresh bail bonds in the sum of Rs500,000. He clarified that the observations made in the judgement being tentative would not influence the eventual trial in the lower court.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025