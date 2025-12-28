E-Paper | July 12, 2026

90 development projects launched during current year: Azma

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LAHORE: As many as 90 projects have been launched in the province during the current year.This was stated by Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari during a press conference on Saturday regarding the annual performance of the Punjab government.

She said the year 2025 was reaching its conclusion and this year had proved to be a year of Punjab’s development, public welfare and political stability.

Ms Bokhari said that the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received appreciation at national and international levels, which further strengthened the positive identity of the province. She said the annual performance of the Punjab government was a practical evidence of public trust, transparency and ground-based planning. She said the policy of including every segment of society — farmers, students, workers, youth and women — had placed Punjab ahead of other provinces in terms of development.

She said that electric buses, electric bikes, Suthra Punjab, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, Asaan Karobar Card and the Kissan Card were some of the flagship programmes of Maryam that had opened new doors of convenience, employment, education, transport, environment and economic progress. Due to these projects, Punjab today held an advantage over other provinces in services, reforms and sustainable development, she added.

She said the law and order situation in Punjab had improved significantly, effective operations were conducted against criminal groups and drug-seller networks were dismantled.

She said that for the first time in Punjab, drone technology was being used for rapid access to crime scenes, evidence collection and operational assistance, while special armored vehicles were purchased for operations in Kacha areas.

She said the completion of 126,000 houses under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project stood as evidence of Punjab’s commitment to social welfare. She said the transport infrastructure in Punjab was entering a new phase with the Orange and Red Line projects in Faisalabad, while Gujranwala would be connected to the metro network.

Ms Bokhari said that Sohail Afridi was a respected guest and the Punjab government stands by its tradition of hospitality, political decency and respect. However, seriousness and responsibility should have been reflected in his statements and manner, which, regretfully, was not seen and some remarks and inappropriate language caused regret.

She said the scuffles and indecent language in the Punjab Assembly stained the democratic atmosphere, while the government showed restraint and decency at every level.

She said the scrutiny committee of Journalist Housing Society Phase Two was completing its work, after which the chief minister would issue allotment letters.

She condemned the unpleasant incident that occurred on Friday involving journalists and said that the dignity and protection of the media was the government’s priority.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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