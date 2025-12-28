Couple murdered for ‘honour’ in Jhang

TOBA TEK SINGH: A couple was murdered for ‘honour’ on Saturday at Chah Bharki Wala in Shorkot tehsil of Jhang.

Police said Sakina Bibi (30) had recently got divorce from her husband Hakim Ali through court and contracted second marriage with Sajid Abbas (35) of Mouza Bhangoowala located on Shorkot Cantonment Road.

On Saturday morning, Sakina’s two brothers identified as Shan Ali and Mithu suddenly reached their house and attacked the couple with sharp choppers as a result they both received multiple critical injuries. Sakina succumbed to her wounds on the spot while Sajid Abbas was shifted to Shorkot THQ hospital where ho too expired.

ACCIDENT: Two members of a family died and four others injured critically after their car was hit by an Edhi ambulance coming from wrong side on East Canal Road near Malikpur at Faisalabad on Saturday early morning.

Three persons in ambulance also received minor injuries.

Both deceased were identified as Muhammad Arshad Baig (65) of Chak Jhumra and his grandson Huzaifa Naveed (2). The other four wounded -- deceased Arshad’s wife Asia Bibi (58), his son Naveed Ahmad (35), Naveed’s wife Sana Bibi (30) and son Hanzala Naveed (2) -- were shifted to the Allied hospital.

All three ambulance riders identified as Shan Emaneul (30), Shayan Emaneul (31) and Usman Younis (31) were given first aid by rescuers. Witnesses alleged that all three ambulance riders were drunk.

MOTORBIKE SQUAD: The administration has divided the Faisalabad city into 15 zones and formed a “Hello Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Motorbike Squad” to ensure the provision of municipal services to the citizens.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar distributed on Saturday the keys of e-bikes to the members of squad where he informed the media that the squad will inform the relevant departments about the situation of encroachments, Wasa issues, street lights, cleanliness, dog killing, elimination of wall chalking, illegal parking and missing manholes in their zones.

He said a digital system will also be introduced under “Hello Faisalabad” and teams from Municipal Corporation, Wasa, PHA, FDA, Punjab Food Authority, environmental protection and waste management company will be involved in the operation of the vehicles to ensure the provision of municipal services by demonstrating prompt response. Under this system, citizens will also be provided with WhatsApp numbers for identifying complaints. He directed the appointed field staff to ensure that no effort will be spared in resolving public issues.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza and Chief Officer Malik Murtaza were also present.

KIDNAPPED: A girl was kidnapped five days ahead of her scheduled marriage on Saturday at Gojra.

Gojra Saddar police quoted complainant Zaheeruddin Babar of Chak 243 GB Kalyanpur as alleging in his FIR registered under section 365 of PPC that his daughter Abaira Bibi was to be married after five days. She was alone at home when suspect Muhammad Aslam and an unidentified accomplice forcibly entered the house and abducted her. Police are investigating.

Also at Gojra’s Chak 248 GB, a mother of two children was abducted. Muhammad Umair claimed in his FIR registered under section 365 of PPC that suspects came by a car, bundled his wife Sidra Bibi into the vehicle and moved away.

ARRESTED: An outlaw (proclaimed offender) allegedly involved in several murder and kidnapping cases was arrested on Saturday by Bahlak (Samundri) police at Faisalabad.

Police spokesperson said Qutab Ali of Tandlianwala tehsil’s Chak 610 GB involved in several cases, was declared PO by the courts of Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Jhang and Okara.

He said a Bahlak police team headed by Station House Officer Rai Asif Ali raided and arrested him on a tip-off provided by the people about his presence in the village.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025