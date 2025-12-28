Illegal canteen at Sahiwal hospital demolished

SAHIWAL: The Specialised Health Care and Medical Education has ordered the demolition of an unauthorised canteen structure built beyond contractual obligations in front of Musafir Khana — a public facility established for patients’ relatives — on the premises of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH).

Ashfaqur Rehman, the additional secretary (finance) of the department, gave the order during his visit to the hospital on Saturday.

Nouman Qasir, district in-charge of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera), told Dawn that they were approached earlier in the afternoon by the newly-appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) Khalid Khan to remove the illegal structure.

It has been learnt that the contract of the hospital’s general canteen , including the doctors’ canteen, was awarded to a private contractor, Usman Khalid, for Rs14.5m during the current fiscal year. In addition to the main canteens contract, a temporary shop near Musafir Khana existed for the last many years. Reportedly, former MS Zulfiqar Hyder had verbally allowed Usman to construct a more hygienic permanent structure at the site but no formal approval was granted. But the contractor had set up a permanent structure with the fiberglass roof, adjacent to the Musafir Khana.

Speaking to Dawn, Usman stated that he had erected the structure in compliance with the verbal directions of the former MS. However, many hospital officials and visitors objected, terming it an encroachment on public space.

During his visit to the teaching hospital , the additional secretary noticed the encroached canteen structure and instructed the MS to have it demolished.

STH Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Akhter also constituted a two-member inquiry committee under Dr Shahid Nadeem to probe the construction of the unauthorised canteen to fix the responsibility for it.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025