E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Illegal canteen at Sahiwal hospital demolished

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SAHIWAL: The Specialised Health Care and Medical Education has ordered the demolition of an unauthorised canteen structure built beyond contractual obligations in front of Musafir Khana — a public facility established for patients’ relatives — on the premises of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH).

Ashfaqur Rehman, the additional secretary (finance) of the department, gave the order during his visit to the hospital on Saturday.

Nouman Qasir, district in-charge of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera), told Dawn that they were approached earlier in the afternoon by the newly-appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) Khalid Khan to remove the illegal structure.

It has been learnt that the contract of the hospital’s general canteen , including the doctors’ canteen, was awarded to a private contractor, Usman Khalid, for Rs14.5m during the current fiscal year. In addition to the main canteens contract, a temporary shop near Musafir Khana existed for the last many years. Reportedly, former MS Zulfiqar Hyder had verbally allowed Usman to construct a more hygienic permanent structure at the site but no formal approval was granted. But the contractor had set up a permanent structure with the fiberglass roof, adjacent to the Musafir Khana.

Speaking to Dawn, Usman stated that he had erected the structure in compliance with the verbal directions of the former MS. However, many hospital officials and visitors objected, terming it an encroachment on public space.

During his visit to the teaching hospital , the additional secretary noticed the encroached canteen structure and instructed the MS to have it demolished.

STH Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Akhter also constituted a two-member inquiry committee under Dr Shahid Nadeem to probe the construction of the unauthorised canteen to fix the responsibility for it.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe