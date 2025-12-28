Police van attacked during raid; four suspects held

SAHIWAL: A Noor Shah police mobile van was attacked on Saturday morning at Village 51/GD while officials were investigating a registered criminal case.

The incident occurred when ASI Amir Ishaq arrived at the residence of suspects named in a case filed by Latif Nool. Upon arrival, a mob of around 15 men and women, armed with sticks and bamboo rods, assaulted the police party and pelted the vehicle with stones.

The identified attackers include Aftab Alam, Maqsood Ahmed, Bilal, Nasreen, and Sana. Following the assault, ASI Ishaq requested reinforcements from the Elite Force; however, the assailants managed to flee before additional units arrived.

On the complaint of ASI Ishaq, a case has been registered under Sections 427, 506, 353, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

District Police Officer (DPO) Usman Tipu confirmed that four suspects have been arrested, while raids continue to arrest the remaining accused.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025