Benazir’s death anniversary observed at assassination site

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and activists on Saturday observed the 18th death anniversary and gathered at Benazir Bhutto memorial site at Liaquat Bagh to pay tribute to her services for the people and country.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, at Liaquat Bagh in a gun and suicide attack while leaving the place after addressing the public meeting.

On the occasion, two separate gatherings were condolence gatherings in Rawalpindi. After reciting the Quran and reciting Fatiha, charity meals were distributed by the Pakistan Peoples Party worker group, while in the condolence ceremony of the PPP Rawalpindi City, it was pledged that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to promote Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy of politics.

Speaking at the condolence ceremony, President Asif Zardari’s spokesman, Amir Fida Paracha, said that the “opposing party is afraid of us; this is our success”.

He emphasised that PPP leaders sacrificed their lives for the rights of the people, and after Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, it will bring socio-economic change in the society in the future.

He said that the workers and leaders would fulfill the promises made by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and that there was a dire need for unity and harmony in the society, and the PPP was working on it.

MPA Nargis Faiz Malik stated that for the sake of democracy in Pakistan, Asif Zardari joined hands with other political forces.

She said that we will have to fulfill the mission of Benazir Bhutto to bring the country on development path. “Leaders should respect their workers. Workers will respect you. Today, Bhutto’s manifesto is more needed. Party organizations should be strengthened,” she added.

PPP Central Punjab Vice President Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby said that he had promised to protect the rights of the people with Benazir Bhutto.

He said that more effort will have to be made to strengthen the organisations. At the end of the ceremony, Amir Fida Paracha offered prayers for the departed souls of Benazir Bhutto and other party workers who assassinated in the 2007 attack.

The second function was arranged by Benazir Bhutto’s former Political Secretary Naheed Khan, and PPP Workers President Safdar Abbasi at Liaquat Bagh, at the memorial site. On the occasion of the death anniversary, Quran recitation was performed for the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, after which a collective prayer was organised.

During this, flower petals were showered at the memorial site.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025