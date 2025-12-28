BISE Rawalpindi announces Inter Part-II second annual results 2025

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Saturday announced the results of the Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Examination 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Amir Khattak, who is also chairman of BISE Rawalpindi, said no compromise would be made on merit and transparency in the examination system. He emphasised that conducting fair, transparent and impartial examinations remained the board’s top priority.

In his special message, Engineer Aamir Khattak said practical steps were being taken to align the education system with modern requirements. He announced that the Matric First Annual Examination 2026 would be conducted under a zero-tolerance policy to completely eliminate cheating and other irregularities.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan shared the examination statistics, stating that a total of 19,992 candidates submitted admission forms for the Intermediate Part-II Second Annual Examination 2025. Of these, 19,782 candidates appeared in the examination.

He said 6,311 candidates were declared successful, while 13,414 failed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 31.9 percent.

Additionally, he said 201 candidates remained absent and nine admission forms were cancelled due to various reasons.

Tanveer Asghar Awan added that transparency at every stage of result preparation was ensured.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025