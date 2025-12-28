Jailed elderly man seeks bail over maintenance default

ISLAMABAD: An octogenarian man, imprisoned for defaulting on the payment of maintenance to his two grandchildren, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail.

Chaudhry Mohammad Iqbal was jailed for one year by a family court after he failed to comply with its order to pay Rs150,000 per month as maintenance for his two grandsons.

The children’s mother, Ambar Fahad, approached the family court after her husband committed suicide in 2022.

The family court had fixed the monthly maintenance at Rs150,000 for the two minor children and also ordered the payment of arrears amounting to Rs22.5 million. On non-payment, the court ordered the imprisonment of the grandfather.

Mr Iqbal challenged the order before the IHC, where his petition came up for hearing before Justice Mohammad Azam Khan. The judge admitted the petition and issued notice to the mother of the children to submit her response.

During the proceedings, Iqbal’s son, Tariq Iqbal, submitted an undertaking before the court, stating that he would assume responsibility for the children’s maintenance. He assured the court that he would pay Rs300,000 per month, including Rs150,000 as regular maintenance and Rs150,000 towards clearing the backlog, and that the amount would be deposited before the court.

Justice Azam Khan adjourned the matter to December 30.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025