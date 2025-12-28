Ombudsman asks FGEHA to give time-bound development schedule for Islamabad’s Green Enclave

ISLAMABAD: In his recent decision, the Federal Ombudsman has asked the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to give time-bound development schedule for its Green Enclave housing project in Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad.

Despite repeated assurances, policy announcements, major housing projects launched by state-run agencies have largely failed to provide timely shelter to residents of the capital in 2025.

Public housing authorities, particularly the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are responsible for developing public sector housing schemes.

Among the most glaring example is the Green Enclave-I and II housing schemes near Bhara Kahu, launched by FGEHA in 2009 on a first-come, first-served basis. These projects were aimed at providing affordable plots to federal government employees, many of them invested their life-long savings, hoping to build homes there.

Mohammad Naeem Sheikh, a resident of federal capital, said even after 16 years the promise remained largely unfulfilled.

In Green Enclave-I, the FGEHA has yet to deliver possession to more than 3,000 allottees due to incomplete infrastructure. The similar situation is seen in Green Enclave-II, later renamed Sky Garden Housing Scheme, which has registered 29,427 government employees, making it one of the Islamabad’s largest public-sector housing initiatives.

As of the end of 2025, most applicants are still waiting for clear timelines on development and possession.

According to a decision of the Federal Ombudsman, available with Dawn, Chaudhry Amjad and others approached Federal Ombudsman stating that although FGEHA started Green Enclave Project in 2009, the agency has not started development work and plots could not be allotted as well.

In reply to Federal Ombudsman issued notice to FGEHA, the agency submitted a report on Dec 5, claiming that the cost of the project has increased and a committee has been constituted to propose a workable way forward.

Federal Ombudsman has ordered the FGEHA to give clear and time-bound development schedule approved by the competent authority and also inform the complainants about it. It has been directed to issue findings of the committee within 60 days.

Moreover, complainants have been advised to approach the President of Pakistan within 30 days of receipt of findings if they don’t see any development or findings could not be released.

Mr Naeem said Sector E-12, launched in 1989, remained incomplete after more than three decades, plagued by land disputes, compensation issues, and administrative inefficiencies. Likewise, Sector I-12, initiated in the early 1990s, continued to face development bottlenecks.

Tahir Mahmood, a retired professor, said that without structural reforms, strict timelines, and transparent accountability mechanisms, he sees future of the state-run housing projects bleak. For now, an affordable public housing in Islamabad remained a distatnt dream..

Shahid Nazir, who has also applied for a plot of FGEHA, has urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice and direct the authority to expedite the process of launching new residential sectors for its members.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025