Christmas bazaar in Taxila draws crowds, reflects interfaith harmony

TAXILA: A specially organised Christmas bazaar in Taxila has emerged as a centre of attraction for people from all communities.

The bazaar was set up by the tehsil administration in collaboration with the municipal committee on the directives of the Punjab government to facilitate Christmas celebrations for the Christian community.

Organised in connection with the Christmas festivities, the initiative received widespread appreciation from members of the Christian community, local traders and civil society, who described it as a meaningful and practical step towards social cohesion and recognition of minority communities’ cultural and religious contributions.

Set up at a central and easily accessible location, the Christmas bazaar featured a wide range of stalls offering festive decorations, garments, food items, gifts and daily-use commodities at subsidised rates. The administration ensured special arrangements for cleanliness, security, lighting and traffic management, creating a safe and family-friendly environment not only for Christian residents but also for visitors from other faiths.

Members of the Christian community expressed gratitude to the provincial and district administrations, terming the initiative a respectful gesture that made them feel acknowledged and included.

“This Christmas bazaar is not merely a marketplace; it is a powerful message that we are equal citizens of this country,” said Samuel Masih, a local community elder. “We feel honoured that the government has taken practical steps to facilitate our celebrations and recognise our religious festival with dignity.”

Another resident, Nargis Joseph, said the initiative reflected a positive shift in administrative priorities. “For the first time, we feel that our festival has been officially recognised at the local level. The arrangements are excellent, and the atmosphere is joyful and secure. It strengthens our trust in the system,” she said.

Youth representatives of the Christian community also welcomed the move, describing it as a symbol of peaceful coexistence. “Such initiatives promote harmony and mutual respect among different faiths. They send a strong message that Pakistan belongs to all its citizens, regardless of religion,” said David Khan, a local volunteer at the bazaar.

Officials of the local administration said the bazaar was organised in line with the Punjab government’s vision of protecting minority rights and promoting religious tolerance across the province.

Assistant Commissioner Maria Javed, speaking to the media, said the initiative had been undertaken on the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister, the Rawalpindi commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

“Our objective is to ensure that members of the Christian community can celebrate Christmas in a festive, safe and dignified environment,” she said.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Taxila Gulshan Noreen highlighted the collective effort behind the arrangements. “We ensured proper sanitation, lighting, security and traffic management at the bazaar. All relevant departments worked together to make this event successful and welcoming for families,” she said, adding that similar initiatives would continue for other religious communities in the future.

Ms Javed further emphasised that the bazaar was part of a broader policy to promote interfaith harmony and strengthen public trust in state institutions. “Minorities are an integral part of our society and their festivals are our collective celebrations,” she remarked.

Visitors from other faiths were also seen at the bazaar, further underscoring the spirit of unity and coexistence. Many described the event as a positive example of how inclusive governance and practical facilitation can foster harmony beyond symbolic gestures.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025