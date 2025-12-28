Development works gather pace in Hassanabdal, says minister

TAXILA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA and member of the Supreme Judicial Commission, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, on Sunday said that large-scale development works were underway in Hassanabdal tehsil as part of the Punjab government’s broader effort to improve infrastructure and basic services across the province.

He was speaking at a public gathering in connection with the inauguration of Rs25 million special road rehabilitation project in Union Council Por Miana on Saturday, being executed under the supervision of the Punjab Communication and Works Department’s Highway Division, Attock.

Mr Aftab stated billions of rupees were being invested in the tehsil for the provision of roads, streets, drainage systems, electricity, and Sui gas, adding that long-neglected areas were now being prioritised for development.

He emphasised that the newly inaugurated road would significantly ease transportation difficulties for residents, as the previous road condition had made travel nearly impossible.

Minister inaugurates Rs25m road, claims billions invested in local infrastructure

Highlighting progress made since the February 8 general elections, he expressed that more than 16 roads in Hassanabdal tehsil had either been completed or were in the final stages of construction.

Mr Aftab cited the completion of roads connecting Bheddiyan, Islamkot, Jhoj, Pir Madhrala, Burhan, and Moran Khattaran, while work on Chappar Road was partially complete, and tenders for Kalupind Road had been issued.

He added that the Pind Mehri–Jahanabad Road would also be constructed and several villages, including Moran Khattaran, Tanda, Shaiya, and Mirpur, had been provided with Sui gas, and claimed that no village in his constituency was deprived of basic utilities such as electricity.

He acknowledged that recent floods had led to the suspension of development funds, causing setbacks to ongoing projects, but assured that the losses would be compensated for soon.

He recalled that Hassanabdal remained deprived of development for nearly 16 years after being shifted to another constituency, despite representation by prominent political figures. “The area suffered severe neglect during that period, and restoring infrastructure is now a top priority,” he said.

He further emphasised that the Pour Miana road was approved and constructed without any public demand after he personally witnessed the deteriorated condition of the route. He added that efforts would be made to upgrade it into a carpeted road in the next phase. He also announced a Rs10 million grant for the construction of streets in the village.

Earlier, the gathering was also addressed by PML-N leaders Malik Abid Shahzad and Babu Farrukh Hayat Awan, while former Punjab Assembly candidate Sheikh Suleman Sarwar, party workers, and a large number of local residents were present at the event.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025