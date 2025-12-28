E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Drug peddler jailed

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TAXILA: A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Saturday sentenced a nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused Adnan was arrested by Rango Police during a successful raid in June this year in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of hashish from his custody.

The Additional Sessions Judge Attock Saadat Hussain Malik, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convict was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine worth Rs80,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

The convict was sent to the Attock jail to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Meanwhile, police in Attock have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case as part of an ongoing district-wide crackdown on fugitives, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a team from the Basal police station used modern tracking techniques to trace and apprehend the suspects, who had been evading arrest in connection with a murder case registered earlier this year. Both suspects were taken into custody from the Jand tehsil area.

The police said investigations were underway and further progress was expected following the arrests.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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