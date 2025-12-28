Rs20m looted, two injured in separate incidents in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Robbers injured two persons in separate incidents, while burglars looted cash and valuables, including foreign currency worth Rs20 million, from a house in Islamabad, police said.

In the first incident, a man raided a building located in the I-10/3 area and looted electronic items. Meanwhile, Chaudhary Khurshid, one of the owners of the building, reached the spot and noticed the suspect fleeing with the stolen goods.

Khurshid intercepted and overpowered the man and, during a search, recovered the electronic items from a sack he was carrying. The suspect then attacked Khurshid with a dagger six times.

As a result, Khurshid sustained serious stab wounds and fell to the ground, while the robber managed to escape. Police were later informed, and the injured man was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

In another incident, robbers shot and injured a man during a robbery in the Mohra Noor area. The injured was identified as Munana Rasheed.

The incident occurred when he was returning home on a motorcycle from his stationery shop. Two suspects on a motorcycle attempted to intercept him at gunpoint near his house. However, he sped away on his motorcycle.

As a result, the gunmen opened fire at him, and he sustained a bullet injury. Despite the injury, he managed to reach his house and seek help, after which his family members and neighbours gathered.

They attempted to chase the robbers, but the gunmen escaped.

Meanwhile, culprits looted cash and valuables from the house of a citizen located in Pakistan Town. The suspects broke into the house while the residents were away and stole Rs3 million in cash, 22,000 Saudi riyals, $1,000, 8,000 Turkish lira, 5,000 dirhams, gold ornaments weighing 32 tolas worth Rs14.5 million, an iTab, a Samsung Ultra 20, a Vivo mobile phone, a watch and a DVR.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025