E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Four handcuffed suspects injured in two ‘police encounters’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Four handcuffed suspects in police custody were injured in two separate encounters during the current week, police said.

In the first incident, three handcuffed suspects were injured during an encounter when police were taking them to a police station after arresting them on Thursday.

According to the FIR, a nine-member police team armed with SMGs arrested the three suspects in connection with a case and recovered a pistol and three mobile phones from them near Chan Pir Darbar.

After the arrest, the police were taking them to the police station for investigation when, all of a sudden, four persons riding a motorcycle appeared on Pindorian Road and opened fire on the police team with the intention of freeing the suspects from custody, the FIR claimed.

The police officials remained unhurt due to safety gear. The police also fired a few shots. Meanwhile, the handcuffed suspects attempted to escape from the spot.

However, they sustained bullet injuries from the firing by their accomplices and fell on the road, while the gunmen managed to escape.

In another incident, a handcuffed suspect in police custody was injured during an encounter in the Shams Colony area. According to the FIR, a six-member police team armed with SMGs was taking a suspect to the police station after a recovery from the PHA Flats I-12 area on Tuesday when four persons riding two motorcycles chased and intercepted the police vehicle near Bokra Graveyard.

The motorcyclists surrounded the police vehicle, pulled out pistols and started firing at the police with the intention of freeing their accomplice from custody.

The policemen took cover behind the vehicle and also fired a few shots. In the meantime, the suspect in police custody disembarked from the vehicle and ran towards his accomplices.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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