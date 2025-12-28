Kalam snow festival attracts tourists in large number

SWAT: A five-day snow festival concluded on Saturday in Matiltan, a picturesque tourist destination of Kalam Valley, as youth teams showcased their strength and skills in snow kabaddi and tug-of-war competitions.

The festival attracted a large number of tourists from Swat and other parts of the country. It was organised by Ezro Lagoon Resort in collaboration with the Upper Swat Development Authority (USDA), the tourism department, and Green Tourism.

On the final day of the festival, thrilling snow kabaddi and tug-of-war matches were played between the teams of Ezro Whisper Utror and Ezro Loft Paloga.

The contests remained intense and entertaining throughout, keeping spectators fully engaged. In a closely fought encounter, the Ezro Loft Paloga team demonstrated outstanding performance and clinched victory on the final point.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, chief executive officer of Ezro Lagoon Hamid Khan distributed cash prizes among the winning players and praised their sportsmanship, teamwork, and high morale.

USDA spokesperson Saeedur Rehman, while addressing the participants and visitors, said that such events played a vital role in promoting winter tourism, encouraging local youth, and projecting Swat as an emerging winter tourism hub.

He added that USDA and the tourism department would continue to organise similar events to boost the local economy, promote healthy recreational activities, and attract both domestic and international tourists.

Tourists expressed delight over the unique experience of enjoying sports on snow-covered grounds.

“We have visited Kalam many times, but watching kabaddi and tug-of-war on snow-clad fields is something truly special,” said Ahmad Ali, a tourist from Lahore.

Another visitor, Maria Khan from Islamabad, said, “The snow-covered Kalam Valley is breathtaking, but these sports activities made our trip even more memorable. It’s a perfect blend of nature, culture, and adventure.”

The snow festival created a lively and festive atmosphere in Matiltan, highlighting the natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and warm hospitality of Upper Swat during the winter season.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025