Two more arrested in Dr Warda murder case

ABBOTTABAD: The police arrested two more key suspects in the Dr Warda murder case here on Saturday.

They included Hasnain, son of Shamrez, who was killed in an alleged police encounter, and Faisal, son of Murad Zeb, residents of the Lari Banota area. The suspects were found directly involved in the case with regard to the weapons recovered from the house of Shamrez, after which they were taken into custody for further investigation, according to a press release issued by the police.

According to the initial investigation, Faisal was involved in Dr Warda murder case as he helped one of the accused, Adil, to dig a pit for dumping her body.

The arrested suspects were presented in the court by the police’s investigation team, where the court approved a three-day physical remand for both of them.

It may be recalled that during a search of the house of the deceased Shamrez, the police had recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and the items used by Dr Warda, which led to the arrest of Hasnain and Faisal.

Total seven accused have been arrested in the case, while the main accused was killed in an alleged police encounter.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025