E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Over 2.1m fined for violating traffic rules in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: The city traffic police on Saturday said the department took action against over 2.1 million individuals for violating traffic rules in the provincial capital.

A statement issued from the office of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) said that thanks to the ‘strict’ action against traffic rules’ violators and several awareness campaigns, the number of fatal traffic accidents had dropped by 13%, while other accidents, by 15%, as compared to the last year.

According to the statistics, action was taken against 36,900 individuals for parking vehicles in no-parking zones, 14,604 for driving motorbikes without helmet, 17,701 for using tinted glass, 3,350 for using mobile phones while driving and 7,979 for travelling without the seat belts fastened.

The statement said action was taken against 2,230 underage drivers, 14,037 for driving unregistered vehicles, 240,861 for wrong turns, 7,116 for refusing to produce a driving licence, 18,514 for driving without driving licence and 3,450 individuals for improper loading of goods.

The department penalised 36,171 individuals for not properly using indicators while driving, 7,008 for over-speeding, 84,352 for fancy number plates, 13,604 for refusing to allow other vehicles overtake besides 210,302 for other traffic rules’ violations.

“Compliance with traffic laws will be ensured at all costs, and no leniency will be shown to anyone in this regard,” the statement quoted the CTO Dr Zahidullah as saying.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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