Concern voiced over slow work on GKMC building

Officials visit the construction site of Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi. — Photo by Muqaddam Khan

SWABI: Officials of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi while expressing deep concern over the slow pace of construction activities have called for acceleration of the work here on Saturday.

A meeting in this regard was held to review progress on the under-construction building of GKMC and the establishment of Gajju Khan Dental College, Swabi. Prof Shamsur Rehman presided over the meeting.

Officials from GKMC, communication and works department, consultants and contractors attended the meeting.

The initial cost of the project was estimated at Rs2.6 billion but the project faced prolonged delay, as according to the communication and works department officials the government had failed to release funds and now the cost of the project would definitely increase.

Paucity of funds affecting pace of construction

Since its establishment in 2014, Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) has been operating in the makeshift building of Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital. The college’s first batch graduated in September 2015 and the foundation stone for its own campus was laid in September 2022. Following this, construction work gained momentum.

However, the construction work was obstructed several times due to paucity of funds while on the other hand the college badly needed own building.

The circumstances have forced the management of the college to rent a building outside the boys’ hostel while the girl students were accommodated inside the Bacha Khan Hospital.

The dean and project director along with other officials after the meeting during their visit to the under construction site have expressed serious concern over the slow pace of work and directed authorities to expedite work as construction of the college building has already been delayed for years. Delaying tactics by the contractor are not acceptable to them, they added.

However, it has been learnt that the contractor has made it clear that the construction activities cannot be accelerated sans funds.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025