Residents decry months-long power suspension in Lowi Mamund

BAJAUR: Residents of several areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur on Saturday decried the prolonged suspension of electricity in their areas and called for its immediate restoration.

Taking to Dawn, they said that several areas including some populated localities had been out of electricity for the past five months owing to the damaged transmission lines during the recent anti-militant operation in the region.

“Electricity to several areas in Lowi Mamund tehsil, Bara Laghari, Lara Laghari, Ghakhi, Nakhtar and Kitkoot, has been completely cut off since August 2025, following damage to the transmission line and other infrastructure during operations in these areas,” said Malik Shaheen Khan, a notable elder and chief of Bara Laghari.

He told this correspondent that the prolonged power outage in the areas was causing great inconvenience to residents, particularly in accessing drinking water.

Electric supply to several areas cut off since August

“The power disruption, the first such lengthy outage in the area’s recent past, has made life miserable for thousands of residents, but regrettably the relevant authorities have not yet taken any steps for its restoration despite repeated complaints,” he complained.

Yousaf Khan, a social activist from the Nakhtar area, while speaking to this scribe, held the relevant authorities responsible for the prolonged suspension of electricity in the area.

People of these localities told this correspondent that they had raised the issue multiple times with local lawmakers as well as relevant officials, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, when approached, confirmed to Dawn the suspension of electricity in various operation-hit areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil for the past several months.

However, he told this correspondent that they had directed the local Tescoofficials to restore electricity in all affected areas as soon as possible by repairing the damaged lines.

BENAZIR’S DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Pakistan People’s Party workers on Saturday observed the 18th death anniversary of their late leader and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto here in Bajaur with the commitment to follow her guidance to work for the rule of law in the country.

A function to this account was held at party senior leader Sayed Akhoon Zada Chattan’s residence in Haji Lawang area of Khar tehsil.

Scores of party workers and leaders attended the event which was addressed by Sayed Akhoonzada Chattan, PPP district president Haji Sher Bahadur, Samiullah Jan, Shahabuddin and others.

The speakers said the observance of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, being marked across the country on December 27, was meant to highlight her services for democracy, rule of law and welfare of people.

Calling her a great and brave woman of South Asia, the speakers said that she had dedicated her life to her principles, and had never compromised on her commitment to democracy, the rule of law and public welfare.

However, some speakers noted that the PPP had lost its image in the eyes of the people across the country due to the poor performance of its present leadership.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025