Progress on Dera development projects reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir the other day paid a visit to several locations in the city to review ongoing development projects.

Additional deputy commissioner (general), additional deputy commissioner (finance & planning) and the assistant commissioner accompanied him.

According to administration, during the visit to Commissioner Bazaar, the deputy commissioner inspected efforts to remove encroachments, widen roads, improve the drainage system and enhance the market’s overall appearance.

He met with local traders, listened to their concerns and issued immediate instructions to the relevant departments.

The traders were advised not to place their goods on roads or right-of-way to avoid traffic obstruction.

He also reviewed the construction of the boundary wall at St. John’s Church.

It was informed that after the completion of the new wall, the old wall would be removed to clear the right-of-way for the old vegetable market flyover.

Moreover, he inspected the ongoing construction of the old vegetable market flyover and instructed the departments concerned to complete the project promptly as per the required standards.

CRACKDOWN AGAINST SPURIOUS VETERINARY DRUGS: The district administration Tank the other day has launched crackdown on the sale of spurious and substandard veterinary medicines in the area.

As part of the efforts to ensure safe medicine for livestock treatment, the additional assistant commissioner (AAC) Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan, conducted inspection of various veterinary stores and clinics in the city’s market.

According to the administration, during the visit, he reviewed the credentials of store and clinic owners, assessed cleanliness conditions and examined the medicines being provided for livestock treatment.

Several expired veterinary medicines were recovered during the inspection, which were immediately taken into custody.

During the inspection, fines were imposed on several veterinary store owners for violations.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025