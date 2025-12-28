Farewell parties organised for repatriating Afghans in Dir

LOWER DIR: The Dir Qaumi Pasoon (DQP), a civic body of elders, on Saturday organised a farewell party for Afghan refugees, bringing together political and social leaders, local elders and repatriating refugees.

Speakers on the occasion paid tribute to decades of Pak-Afghan fraternity while urging the authorities to ensure a humane, dignified and phased repatriation of refugees, particularly in view of the winter season.

Addressing the gathering, DQP patron-in-chief Malak Jahan Alam, president Malik Shah Naseem Yousafzai and others said the bond between the people of Dir and Afghan refugees went far beyond geographical proximity, rooted instead in shared faith, culture and history.

They said the people of Dir had hosted Afghan refugees for decades with dignity and compassion, describing the long hospitality as a source of pride for the local population.

Speakers call for dignified return of refugees to their homeland

The speakers said Afghan refugees, despite facing difficult circumstances, had played a positive and constructive role in the social fabric of the region, respecting local laws and contributing to peace and stability.

Leaders from various political parties also attended the ceremony.

PML-N district president Farooq Iqbal and general secretary Javed Akhtar Advocate said refugees had shown respect for local laws and helped maintain law and order.

Jamaat-i-Islami leaders Haji Saeed Gul and Hafiz Yaqubur Rehman said the history of migration was filled with sacrifices, adding that the people of Dir had revived the spirit of the ‘Ansar of Madina’ by supporting displaced families.

JUI-F leaders Sirajuddin and Maulana Nabi Shah said borders might divide nations but could not sever the bonds of shared values and sentiments, while Pakistan Peoples Party information secretary Nawabzada Irfan extended best wishes to Afghan refugees and expressed hope for their successful rehabilitation.

In a joint declaration the local community called for special concessions and an adequate timeframe to ensure the dignified and safe repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The declaration stressed that, given the onset of winter, refugees should be allowed sufficient time to settle their affairs

in accordance with human dignity.

It further urged the authorities to grant special concessions to Afghan male and female students enrolled in educational institutions in Pakistan, allowing them to complete the ongoing academic year so that their education is not disrupted.

The declaration also sought special relief for married Afghan families and called for immediate humanitarian assistance — including shelter, food and basic facilities — for returning families through international and welfare organisations.

Representatives of Afghan refugees, while addressing the gathering, expressed gratitude to the people and administration of Dir for their hospitality and support.

Such farewell parties were also arranged in Chakdara, and Wari area of Upper Dir.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025