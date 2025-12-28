E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Bajaur admin orders LPG sale at official rates

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BAJAUR: Taking serious notice of the continued overpricing of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), the district administration on Friday directed dealers to sell the commodity at the official rates or be ready to face strict action.

The directive to the dealers/ distributors of LPG was issued by Khar subdivision assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali during a meeting with them at his office, days after customers raised complaints about the high prices of the commodity in the district.

Speaking to the distributors/ dealers from across the district, Dr Sadiq Ali informed them that customers (local residents) had lodged serious complaints about the price of LPG in the district,” said a statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office.

“We (the administration) have received scores of complaints from residents across the district alleging that LPG is being sold at around Rs 80 per kg higher than the rate fixed by OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority),” the statement quoted Dr Ali as telling the meeting.

The official expressed grave concern over the overpricing of LPG in the district by dealers, alleging that it had continued since the beginning of winter.

According to the statement, the AC observed that the sale of LPG at Rs 300 per kg was not only a blatant violation of OGRA’s fixed rate of approximately Rs 220 per kg, but also an injustice to the local people, who mainly rely on LPG for their fuel needs.

The statement said the official not only instructed dealers to sell LPG in accordance with the OGRA rate with immediate effect, but also warned of taking strict action against those found violating the official price from now on.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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