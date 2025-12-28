PHC summons Karak DC in contempt case

BANNU: The Peshawar High Court has summoned Karak’s deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar in a contempt case next month.

The hearing into the case will be held at the high court’s Bannu Bench on Jan 12and at the principal seat in Peshawar on Jan 15.

Local government representatives had approached the court over the alleged neglect of oil and gas producing areas in the distribution of royalty funds. The court issued a stay order for development projects.

However, the deputy commissioner of Karak approved several development schemes, issued “administrative approvals” and initiated the tender process after its formal advertising, according to village council nazim Ashiq Rahim and Councillors’ Alliance president Hajat Shah.

They declared the steps a clear violation of the court’s orders and filed a contempt petition with the Peshawar High Court’s Bannu Bench.

During the hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure and issued a notice, directing Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar to appear before it at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, nazim of Meethakhel village council Khaliq Ahmad Kaleem filed a separate petition with the Peshawar High Court Peshawar, which summoned the deputy commissioner for contempt of court on Jan 15.

Tenders for development projects worth Rs6.5 billion, including gas royalty funds, were opened on a single day. However, following the judicial proceedings, the Public Health Department has cancelled all its tenders.

WOMEN POLICE DESK: Police have set up a women police desk to provide women with immediate, effective and dignified legal assistance.

Officials said the primary objective of the initiative was to ensure women’s easy access to justice in a safe, trustworthy and friendly environment, where they could openly share their concerns without fear or hesitation.

They said that at the police desk, women could seek help regarding domestic disputes, harassment, violence or any kind of legal guidance, while they would get full attention, confidentiality and all possible assistance in accordance with the law.

District police officer Yasir Afridi said the initiative was an effective, positive and commendable step by the police for protecting women, promoting their fundamental rights and building a safe and peaceful society.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025