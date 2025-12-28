Topi residents protest ‘substandard’ construction of dam

SWABI: Topi tehsil mayor Rahim Jadoon led a demonstration here on Saturday against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders, warning that if the provincial government failed to initiate an investigation into the ‘substandard’ construction of Bada Dam the entire tehsil would be blocked.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Jadoon said it was surprising that the government had failed to start an investigation into the matter, intentionally pushing it under the carpet, but the people of Topi had vowed to press on with the probe demand.

People from various areas participated in the protest gathering.

Mr Jadoon and other protest leaders said cracks had appeared in Bada Dam in July and the provincial irrigation department director-general, during his visits to the project during the monsoon season, had pledged to launch a transparent investigation into the ‘substandard’ construction, but to no avail.

“We want to know as to why the investigation has not been launched till date,” Mr Jadoon asked.

The Topi mayor said that it was a unanimous decision that the government should immediately start an investigation and make it public within 10 days, and fix responsibility in light of the findings.

The other protest leaders also demanded the early construction of the Gadoon Industrial Estate link bridge and boundary wall for the boys’ degree college.

They said that now the people of the region had awakened and they would no longer be deceived by the ‘empty’ pledges and ‘hollow’ slogans of the PTI leaders.

Meanwhile, the local government representatives on Saturday demanded that their constitutional tenure should be extended because they could not deliver according to the expectations of their voters due to failure of the provincial government to release funds for them.

Speaking at a meeting here, they said that the people voted them to power for resolution of their issues, but their campaign pledges remained to be fulfilled because of ‘lack’ of funds.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025