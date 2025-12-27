E-Paper | July 12, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Only plebiscite’

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KARACHI: The Security Council will “stultify itself” if it did not implement the UNCIP resolutions of Aug 13, 1948, and Jan 5, 1949, on Kashmir, Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan told Pressmen at the Mauripur Airfield on Tuesday [Dec 26], when he returned to the Capital after a 10-day tour of East Pakistan. Replying to questions, he said that “there cannot be any new plan” for the solution of the Kashmir dispute. “The only plan is a fair and free plebiscite,” he emphasised. …

He said he intended to spend “a little time during January and February in the Punjab, firstly in connection with the selection of Muslim League candidates for the ensuing elections and secondly for visiting a few places before the elections.” The Prime Minister said that Pakistan, “from the very beginning,” had been supporting the Central Peoples’ Republic of China’s admission to the United Nations. Our attitude has been to support China whenever it (the question of her admission) came up before the United Nations.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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