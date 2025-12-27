E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Business closure due to security threat, say traders

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Traders in major markets of Gulberg closed down their shops, offices and business premises on Friday evening following security threat due to a PTI rally led by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi at Liberty Roundabout.

“On the appeal of Gulberg Traders Board — a body of 18 major markets (from Siddique Trade Centre to Barkat Market), the shopkeepers closed down their businesses at 7pm,” board chairman Sohail Sarfraz Munj said while talking to Dawn.

To a question whether or not they shut shops under alleged pressure of police, he said: “No we closed shops on our own voluntarily, keeping in the law and order situation that may deteriorate due to the PTI rally. We decided this after the police informed us about the possible security threat” Faisal, a property dealer at liberty roundabout, also confirmed the development, stating he and others shut shops after receiving message from the traders board chairman.

“All shops have been shut keeping in view the law and order situation,’ he said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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