Punjab PA proceedings adjourned over quorum

LAHORE: Proceedings of the Punjab Assembly were adjourned for Monday (Dec 29) after the house faced the quorum issue.

Opposition member Rana Shehbaz pointed out the lack of quorum, prompting Deputy Speaker Zaheer Channar to order a headcount. As bells were rung for five minutes, most treasury members left the house, apparently to deliberately put off the proceedings in the wake of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s arrival at the assembly building.

At the time of counting, only 10 government and two opposition members were present, leading to adjournment.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Moeen Qureshi, on a point of order, alleged renewed ‘fascism’ across Punjab and claimed that even 16-year-old workers were being picked up by police during night raids. He said homes of Mian Akram Usman, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Aslam Iqbal and Yasser Gilani were raided and relatives of Mahmoodur Rashid and Aslam Iqbal were arrested.

Treasury members leave house before KP CM’s arrival

Qureshi questioned the law and order situation, citing unsolved murder cases and demanding action over violations of the sanctity of homes. He asked on what grounds raids were conducted at the PTI workers’ residences.

Rana Aftab Ahmed, another opposition MPA, also complained of restrictions on meeting the PTI founder and alleged political victimisation.

Responding, the deputy speaker said he was not aware of raids at workers’ homes but clarified that the KP chief minister had been declared Punjab’s guest and allowed to visit the Punjab Assembly.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar endorsed the view, terming the KP chief minister a guest, saying there were no restrictions on his visit, and added that any alleged police raids at former MPAs’ homes should be taken up with the police.

In a key ruling, the deputy speaker directed the provincial minister to present a detailed report in the house on the arrests of opposition workers. He said if the allegations were true, the assembly must be formally informed, stressing that a written report should be presented to the house and not conveyed verbally.

He termed the government’s decision to honour the KP chief minister as a guest a commendable step and affirmed that opposition members and workers have the right to receive their chief minister.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025