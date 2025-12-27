Rules violated in funds allocation for road project

LAHORE: The Multan Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved a nine kilometre road project costing Rs2.8 billion after dividing it into eight separate packages to avoid seeking mandatory approval from the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Dawn has learnt.

The project has been given the name of ‘Multan Avenue’, which, according to the divisional administration, has been started from Sayyadanwala Chowk to Sahu Chowk and is scheduled for completion within four months.

Sources said that the methodology used for the approval of the project has raised serious concerns regarding the violation of established financial and administrative protocols.

They said under the Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016, the financial competence of the DDWP, which is headed by the commissioner, is strictly limited to schemes costing up to Rs400 million, and development projects exceeding this amount must be referred to the PDWP.

They said that by splitting the Rs2.8 billion project into eight portions, each falling just under the Rs400 million threshold, the divisional forum has overstepped its jurisdiction, which is contradictory to Rule 8(3) of the Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules.

They said that the rule clearly states that a project or work shall not be split up to bring its components within the financial power of a lower authority.

They said that by bypassing the provincial board, the divisional forum headed by the Commissioner Multan has evaded the standard scrutiny of policy formulation and technical vetting required for high-value infrastructure projects.

They said that such practices have been flagged by the Auditor General of Pakistan as serious breaches of financial discipline.

They said that as the divisional administration seeks to expedite the ‘Multan Avenue’ project, the circumvention of the PDWP raises questions about the transparency and technical integrity of the expenditure.

When Superintendent Engineer Highway Department Engineer Ghulam Nabi, who is a member of the forum, was approached, he refused to comment on the issue and rather advised Dawn to contact Executive Engineer Haidar Ali, but he was not available for comment despite several attempts.

Divisional Project Director Mubashir Rehman, who is also the secretary DDWP, also refused to comment, saying that only Commissioner Amir Karim Khan could explain the matter; however, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan who heads DDWP, instead of replying to the queries, provided the details of the project, saying that it is an ADP scheme and after due process, it has been under execution since November and hopefully will be complete it by the end of March 26.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025