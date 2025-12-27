TikTokers booked for ‘blasphemy’

SARGODHA: Two female TikTokers have been booked on Friday in a blasphemy case based on their social media posts.

As per details, the Cantt Police registered a case against the TikTokers in Sargodha on the complaint of a local lawyer.

The complainant claimed that the women had hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims by desecrating the Kaaba for fame on social media.

The police were investigating the matter based on the shared post on social media.

ARRESTED: Sargodha Police claimed to have traced and arrested two suspects involved in a theft and recovered 10 tola gold worth millions of rupees.

According to details, the Kot Momin Police Station claimed to trace the two suspects involved in a theft and recovered the gold during an operation against criminal elements in Sargodha.

Police claimed that the value of the recovered items was said to be more than Rs3.5 million, which would be handed over to the original owner after legal proceeding. Further investigation in the case was ongoing.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025