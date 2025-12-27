E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Independent veterinary division sought at drug authority

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA) has demanded establishment of a separate veterinary division within the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) during its third central executive committee meeting here on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Asim Mahmood Khan, also elected Shoaib Amjad as association’s vice-chairman for the northern region. The participants deliberated on organisational matters, future strategy, and key challenges faced by the veterinary pharmaceutical industry.

The meeting demanded establishment of a separate veterinary division within Drap as the existing regulatory framework lacked adequate veterinary science expertise. The participants maintained that regulating human and animal medicines under the same system had created ambiguity and serious challenges for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry.

The committee reviewed arrangements for Pakistan’s first-ever international Veterinary Pharma Expo, scheduled to commence on April 28 at the Lahore Expo Centre. The office-bearers stated that the expo would bring together national and international companies involved in veterinary pharmaceuticals, biological products, livestock, and poultry health solutions on a single platform.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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