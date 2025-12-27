E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Valuables gutted in textile mill blaze

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NAROWAL: A fire broke out at a textile factory on the GT Road, Muridke, gutting cloth and machinery worthy millions.

Rana Tajammul Hussain, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Sheikhupura, said the control room received a phone call from Khori Stop on GT Road. The caller informed them that the fire had broken out in the factory due to a short circuit. He said as soon as the phone call was received, teams were immediately sent to the spot from the Muridke Rescue Station.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the textile factory. He said that due to the intensity of the fire, two fire brigade teams were also called to the spot from Gujranwala. The firefighting teams from Ferozwala and Sheikhupura also reached the spot and started operations from all sides of the mill to control the fire.

The fire had engulfed an area of 3,700 square feet of the factory. A large number of cotton, polyester and other types of fabrics and machinery were burnt in the fire. Rescue firefighting teams brought the fire under control after four hours of continuous operation.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said five fire engines, two ambulances, one rescue vehicle and 30 rescuers participated in the operation.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025

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