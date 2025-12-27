Teachers, students demand removal of pushcarts along UET wall

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) teachers and students on Friday demanded the removal of the pushcart bazaar established along the boundary wall of the varsity and claimed that they are encroaching upon the green belt of the main campus.

In a joint statement, UET Teaching Staff Association (TSA) President Dr Muhammad Shoaib, and General Secretary Dr Tanveer Qasim stated that the pushcarts had encroached upon the footpaths, severely affecting safe pedestrian movement for students, while plants in the green belt were also being damaged extensively.

They pointed out that, on one hand, the government and relevant authorities were issuing formal advisories and letters to universities warning them of potential security threats, while on the other hand, allowing the establishment of unregulated pushcarts around a sensitive educational institution like UET Lahore.

They claimed that this was creating serious security risks. This contradictory approach, they said, was deeply concerning.

According to the TSA, the university administration had repeatedly written formal letters to the Shalimar assistant commissioner, highlighting the gravity of the situation and requesting to relocate or provide alternative arrangements for the pushcarts. However, despite multiple communications, the district administration had shown no flexibility and remained unmoved in its decision.

Dr Shoaib and Dr Qasim strongly urged the district administration to reconsider and revise this decision in view of UET Lahore’s sensitive status, prevailing security threats, environmental protection requirements, and the safety and convenience of students. They demanded the immediate removal of pushcarts from the university’s boundary wall, green belt, and footpaths to avert any untoward incident, unrest, or disruption to the academic environment.

They further warned that if timely and serious measures were not taken to resolve this issue, the teaching community reserved the right to approach all available constitutional and legal forums to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

The students also raised concerns against the setting of a pushcart bazaar along the boundary wall of the university as it was damaging the university’s environment and aesthetics. They said that the pushcarts bazaar was also raising security concerns for them. They demanded the government to shift the bazaar away from the boundary wall of the main campus.

ban on Styrofoam products: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has imposed a complete ban on the use of harmful plastic and styrofoam products to combat environmental pollution and promote an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The initiative aligns with the Punjab government’s “Plastic-Free Punjab Pledge” and the provincial ban on plastic bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns.

According to a notification issued by the university administration, the use of styrofoam plates, boxes and cups, plastic cups, plastic bags with a thickness below 75 microns and all other substandard and disposable plastic products has been strictly prohibited within the university premises.

The notification clarifies that styrofoam products are non-biodegradable, cause serious environmental harm and release hazardous chemicals when used with hot or oily food. Therefore, all food service and retail outlets operating at the university, including the main campus and all sub-campuses, were directed to shift to environmentally safe and approved alternatives. These include biodegradable bags of 75 microns or above, cardboard boxes and glass cups and plates.

The notification further states that due to hygiene concerns arising from inadequate cleaning during reuse, stainless steel and reusable glass utensils will remain prohibited.

The university administration has instructed all vendors, contractors, cafeterias, canteens, juice corners, general stores, and shops to comply with these directives in letter and spirit.

Any violation of the ban will result in heavy fines and other legal action, effective from Dec 29.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025